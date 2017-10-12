Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

Police were on the scene of an injury crash involving a pedestrian in Wood County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on State Route 795 at Oregon Road in Perrysburg Township around 6 p.m.

Police say 35-year-old Micah Pickett of Curtice was driving on State Route 795 when 20-year-old Brandon Dillon-Mulcahy of Perrysburg walked across traffic where he was hit with Pickett's vehicle.

Dillon-Mulcahy was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Pickett was not injured in the crash.

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the investigation is pending.

