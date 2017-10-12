Traffic stop turns into drug bust of over $5,000 on Ohio Turnpike

A routine traffic stop turned into a heroin bust on the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday.

Police say they pulled over a Chevy Camaro with a Pennsylvania registration for speeding on the Turnpike in Sandusky County.

While police engaged with the driver, 32-year-old Jeffery Barrett of Pittsburgh, they said they could smell burnt marijuana coming from inside the car.

Police also say they could smell raw marijuana on Barrett's person when he got out of the vehicle.

Police searched Barrett and found 136 packets of heroin weighing 30 grams in his right sock.

The drugs have a street value of about $5,340.

Barrett was charged with possession and trafficking heroin.

He is being held in the Sandusky County Jail.

