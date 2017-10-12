Ohio mom fights deportation

Late Sunday the White House released a list of conditions related to any potential deal on preserving DACA. That's the Obama-Era policy protecting from deportation young, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Now politicians and immigrants across the country are trying to figure out what might come next.

That includes one woman from Ohio who is camping out at a Columbus church, because that's a place she's told immigration agents are unlikely to arrest her because it's a place of worship.

"Each time I leave to school I always pray and hope nothing bad happens to her," said Stephanie Espinal, the woman's daughter.

"No one wants to see their mother cry. I've seen her cry more these past few months than I've seen her my whole 19 years of life," said the woman's son, Brandon Espinal.

Columbus' Mayor said in January that the city won't detain or investigate anyone for immigration violations without a warrant or criminal violation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.