Rossford installing sidewalks along three main roads

This week, city of Rossford crews began installing sidewalks along three roads; Glenwood Road , Wales Road and Elm Tree Road.

The $224,000 project is funded entirely through a Safe Routes To School grant from ODOT.

While the sidewalks along Glenwood Road are being repaired, brand new sidewalks are finally being built to connect the existing sidewalks between the Indian Ridge neighborhood and Glenwood.

"If I had to put a percentage on it, I would say about 60 percent of the city is sidewalked. And so yes, we're in dire of that," said Mike Scott, the City of Rossford Administrator. "Not only is this sidewalk installation improving pedestrian traffic for the city of Rossford, but it is in essence connecting an entire neighborhood to the rest of the city as well."

The Arbor Hills Subdivision has never had sidewalk access to the rest of town, but soon this project will connect their neighborhood with Glenwood with a new sidewalk going in on Wales Road.

The hope is with improved foot access to the Junior High and High School, along with the upcoming school renovations thanks to the recently approved school levy. the hope is for people in the area will be more inclined to move to Rossford.

"The 70 million dollar rebuild of the high school and new grade school, and the football stadium; we're looking for this to be a focal point for additional students," said Scott.

Work should be complete within two weeks.

