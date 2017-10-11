Toledo is shedding its rust, coming back strong according to Chicago Tribune

"There's a homegrown swagger here that's, well, wholly Toledo," that's what the Chicago Tribune has to say about the Glass City in article published Tuesday.

The Chicago Tribune travel article said Toledo is not only shedding its rust but it's coming back strong.

From the development of downtown Toledo including the new ProMedica Headquarters to the always stunning Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo.

Toledo is the fourth largest city in the buckeye state and that's why it's time to make big moves.

"But I think right now our priority is really the central business district and getting a lot of these office building back in play," said Rachel Bach/President & CEO, Downtown Toledo Development Corp.

Bach said Toledo's attractions to bring people to visit are great. Now the goal is to get people to live in the Glass City.

"We just need to get these building rehabilitated and brought back to life with some retail and residential units and the demand is there. We just need to provide the supply," said Bach,

This week a new breakfast restaurant announced its new location downtown and the Berdan Loft Apartments should open later this month.

The article caught the essence of Toledo's resurgence of "we are going to get this done."

