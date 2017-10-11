WATCH LIVE: Toledo Police, Fire Department to endorse mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz

Toledo Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz is holding a news conference Thursday morning to address safety in Toledo, including recent gun violence.

Kapszukiewicz will be joined Toledo Police, Toledo Police Command and Toledo Fire Department members who will also announce their endorsement for Kapszukiewicz as mayor.

"I am pleased and proud to accept the endorsement of the Toledo Firefighters Local 92, Toledo Police Patrolman's Association and the Toledo Police Command Association. I appreciate the support of the hard working men and women of our safety forces," said Kapszukiewicz.

The announcement will be made in front of the Toledo Police Depart Safety Building at 10:30 a.m.

