Ottawa Hills High School send off golfers in state championships

Northwest Ohio is home to a lot of outstanding athletes, including some of the golfers at Ottawa Hills High School.

The school's boys team and one girl are headed to the state championships in Columbus.

The school had a vibrant, supporting send off assembly for the athletes Wednesday afternoon.

"It's always a big deal for a team to get down to Columbus for any single sport. I mean a small school like Ottawa Hills, most people don't expect them to go to Columbus year in and year out, but we manage to make it happen," said Jack Yark, with the boys golf team.

"It's pretty exciting, there's a lot a great high school golf around the state of Ohio to be able to compete at state championship is a real honor," said Shawn Dayton, the women's golf coach.

The cheers and excitement inside the auditorium showed that the hard-working student athletes have a lot of support behind them.

They compete in the state tournament this weekend.

