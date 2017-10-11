$500k construction projects shuts down main road in Rossford

A major road has been shut down since Monday in Wood County for a construction project.

The Pilkington Glass rail crossing on Superior Street in Rossford is being completely rebuilt. As a result, State Route 65, is also closed.

After Pilkington Glass invested an additional $40 million \into their plant, the Wood County Port Authority was able to receive grant money to help fund the project.

The Rail Commission, Jobs Ohio and Wood County Commissioners also helped fund the $500,000 project.

