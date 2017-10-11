Lucas County Health Department implementing city's lead safe ordinance

The Lucas County Health Department has trained and registered 97 lead inspectors.

Currently, 530 homes have been inspected by the health department because they have a risk of lead exposure. They are now registered throughout the Toledo.

The health department is urging zone one property owners and landlords to get home inspect by the June 30 deadline.

If the requirements aren't met by the deadline, the health department is fining $50 per property, per day.

This is all part of the city's lead safe ordinance.

