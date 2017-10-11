Man dies after SUV is hit by semi truck

A driver died early Wednesday morning after his SUV was hit by a semi truck.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on US 20 near Township Road 138 in Fremont.

William Mayle, 75, was driving on US 20 when his SUV was hit by Robert Mugridge Jr. who was driving the semi truck.

Mayle's SUV was found underneath the semi trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mugdridge was cited for failing to yield and vehicular homicide.

The Ohio Highway State Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.