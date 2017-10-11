UTPD looking to hire officers, dispatchers

The University of Toledo Police department is looking to add new officers and dispatchers to its force.

“We are looking to hire individuals with strong character, judgment and commitment to safety to fill vacancies resulting from upcoming retirements,” UT Police Chief Jeff Newton said. “University policing is a dynamic career, and we’re looking forward to finding the right individuals for these opportunities.”

Officer candidates must be at least 21-years-old with a valid driver's license and pass several other tests, along with training.

Applicants also need to have 96 quarter hours or 64 semester hours of college credits, or have at least two years of continuous active full-time law enforcement experience.

Dispatchers need to be 18 and have a high school diploma or GED on top of completing a variety of training as well.

Applicants interested in an officer position must submit an electronic application by next Monday, October 16. Dispatchers positions have until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 20 to apply.

