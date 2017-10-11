Mayor Hicks-Hudson endorses early voting

The first day of early voting has officially begun on Ohio.

This means there are only four weeks until election day.

Current Toledo mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and other endorsed Democrats were at the Early Voting Center on Tuesday, urging people to get out and vote now.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says early voting is convenient for voters.

"Today it's raining, and it might be raining on election day. If you early vote you can pick your day, pick your time between the times of early vote, so that you can do it at your convenience. That's what's so good about this," Hicks-Hudson said.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson is running for re-election against fellow Democrat and Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Election day is November 7.

