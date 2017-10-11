TPS superintendent to deliver State of the District at Scott HS

Toledo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Romules Durant will deliver the second-annual State of the District on Tuesday.

Dr. Durant and other administrators will talk about the different projects currently underway in TPS schools.

They will also likely discuss the levy renewal on the November ballot.

You can attend the State of the District at Scott High School at 5:30 p.m.

