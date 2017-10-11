SUV drives under semi in deadly crash

Police were on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi in Fremont on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on US 20 at the west end of the US 20 bypass around 7 a.m.

A semi driven by 57-year-old Robert Mugridge of Michigan was attempting to turn left on eastbound US 20 when he was hit by an SUV heading westbound.

The SUV was driven by 75-year-old William Mayle of Fremont.

Police say Mayle’s vehicle ran under the semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mugridge was cited in Fremont Municipal Court for failure to yield and vehicular homicide.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

