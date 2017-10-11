1-year-old overdoses on heroin in Toledo

Police were called to the hospital after a one-year-old overdoses on heroin Monday night.

Police say the child's mother took her to the hospital after she ingested an unknown substance.

Police say the mother opted to take the child to get treatment herself instead of calling emergency services.

Hospital staff said it took three doses of Narcan to revive the child.

Staff also told police that the child tested positive for opioids.

The child was kept in the ICU overnight for further

The incident is under investigation.

