Ottawa Co. to test Davis-Besse sirens

Ottawa County will test the Emergency Planning Zone sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station on October 13.

The 54 sirens cover an area of about 10 miles surrounding the power plant in Ottawa and Lucas Counties.

The sirens will go off for three minutes at noon during the annual required test.

Anyone with information can contact Fred Petersen of the Ottawa County EMA at 419-734-6900.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.