Groundbreaking begins on new senior living facility

A new senior living community is set to be built in Toledo.

Valley Bridge senior house development will be constructed in the Reynolds Corner neighborhood in west Toledo.

The development will include 70 units, with 50 percent of those unites receiving rental assistance through Project Based Housing Choice Vouchers from the Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Valley Bridge will be developed by National Church Residences and Friendship New Vision, Inc.

FNVI has a long-term goal of developing senior housing in light of the growing senior population in Reynolds Corner.

Groundbreaking for the living facility begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. at 5301 Nebraska Avenue.

