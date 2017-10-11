Police: 2-year-old found wandering in traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A 60-year-old Ohio man has been charged with child endangerment after his grandson was found wandering in rush hour traffic.

WHIO-TV reports traffic slowed to a standstill Monday after the 2-year-old was found in a busy Springfield intersection. Several motorists and bystanders were able to help the boy to safety.

Police say the boy's grandfather had lost track of the child after he fell asleep watching movies with him.

The man has pleaded not guilty.

Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com

