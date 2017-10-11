Fremont's Haunted Hydro to host Halloween wedding on Friday the 13

The Haunted Hydro in Fremont is known for its thrills and chills around Halloween-time.

It can also be the spot for your wedding venue, if you're interested.

Hydro owners Bob and Beth Turner have seen about five weddings in their 28 years of running the Hydro, all on Halloween night.

But they have never had a wedding on Friday the 13.

An area couple approached the Turners last November, asking if they could have their wedding at the Haunted Hydro on October 13.

The bride and groom will be in full Halloween makeup and costuming, as well as the minister. The couple is encouraging their guests to dress up for the event as well.

After their wedding, the couple and their guests will be the first ones to go through the Haunted Hydro that night, with only small glow sticks to light their way.

The couple are big Halloween and horror movie fans and thought the Hydro would be the perfect place to get married. The bride also said she wanted to make sure her husband-to-be would never forget their wedding anniversary.

Friday the 13 will be hard to forget.

