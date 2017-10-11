Wood Co. Sheriff's Office acquires drone to use in daily operations

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has added a drone to its inventory of equipment.

The sheriff’s office received a DJI Matrice M210 Drone in September to use for search and rescue missions, emergency and non-emergency situations involving Wood County citizens and to assist the Special Response Team with aerial surveillance.

The drone has been used twice since the sheriff’s office acquired it.

One instance was to help Fostoria police apprehend a suspect who was fleeing on foot. The other was to help located 52 head of cattle that walked out of a barn in Center Township.

The drone can run a single or dual mount camera system, one of the cameras being a thermal imaging camera.

The sheriff and three deputies have their Airman Certificates with a UAS rating to fly the drone.

