Lake Township EMS services to change if levy not approved

Lake Township neighbors could see a major change in their EMS services if they don't pass a levy on November 7.

The township's contracted company is getting out of the 911 business which will leave the township to fend for itself.

People living in Lake Township will vote on an EMS levy that would generate $230,000 a year continuously. For the owner of a $100,000 home that's about $35 a year. Something neighbors think is well worth it.

With the threat of losing the EMS service neighbors have counted on, some came out to learn about Lake Townships levy on the ballot November 7.

Those living in Walbridge said they have heard some misinformation about the proposed levy, but hearing the details firsthand from their chief help made their minds up.

"I am going to vote for the levy definitely," said Harry Thompson, who lives in Walbridge. "Because the people that I know and love that live in Walbridge, they need the best transportation they can get to the hospital when something happens."

The township has had a contract with LifeStar for 20 plus years. Their last contract will expire in April of 2018. According to Chief Bruce Moritz, with Lake Township Fire Department, the company is getting out of 911 due to a loss of revenue.

"They have made a corporate decision and it's not a matter if. It's going to happen and we need to pick it up," said Chief Moritz. "We're going to pick it up and make it happen here."

The $230,000 generated annually would be used by the township to hire additional medics to continue serving their community 24/7. Chief Moritz said they are committed to providing the best service, but without the levy dollars they will be strapped.

"It's going to be bare bones," said Chief Moritz. "It's going to fall onto us, on the volunteers and these guys. We'll do the best we can, but it won't be the same like it used to be."

Neighbors said they won't let that happen.

"We're going to get out and we're going to push this," said Harry Thompson. "We've got to, we have to get this levy through. It benefits everybody in the township, we need to get it done."

Chief Moritz said they are making posters and signs to distribute, but also will be talking with residents about the issue as the election gets closer.