Campus Pollyeyes in Findlay looking to hire

Neighbors in Findlay will have a new place to dine in and perhaps a new place to work.

And Findlay residents who are BGSU alumni, will probably be excited to welcome the new restaurant as it brings a familiar taste to town with a possible side of nostalgia.

The popular Bowling Green restaurant, Campus Pollyeyes, is now in Findlay and is searching for new employees.

Anyone interested in working for the laid-back pizzeria is encouraged to apply in person at the new location at 339 S. Blanchard, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested applicants can also call 567-525-5539.

Campus Pollyeyes is known for its delicious stuffed bread sticks and also serves sub sandwiches, pasta & beer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

SPONSORED STORIES