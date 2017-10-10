Families, friends heartbroken after double homicide in south Toledo

There is shock and grief in the south Toledo neighborhood, where two teens were shot and killed in the backyard of a home.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Brighton Avenue just after noon, on Tuesday, in broad daylight.

The two teens' lives were just getting started.

Deiyana Porter, 18, just graduated high school and was a mother to a one-year-old boy.

The other victim, Gregory Stone, also just 18-years-old, just graduated from Rogers High school.

As police look for the killer, the victims' families are grieving their loved ones more who were taken by gun violence.

Neighbor, Joe Stelzer, lives across the street from the house where the shooting happened.

"It's not the first time this house has been shot up," said Stelzer.

Police said multiple shots were fired into the truck in the back yard where the two victims were sitting.

"I'd say about 13, cause it was like boom boom boom boom, " said Stelzer.

Officers on the scene tried to give CPR to both victims. They were taken to a local hospital but later died.

A friend of Porter said she was a loving mother to her one-year-old, had just completed job corps and loved dancing. She said Porter was working hard and going to school. Her friend is now heartbroken after losing her.

This double shooting now makes 34 homicides in Toledo this year. About half of the homicides involved victims under 25.

WTOL 11 asked the mayor if more needs to be done.

"I just think that we have to be more vigilant and if you see something, say something,” said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. “And that's really the message I want to give to the community that we are going to do everything we can to find the folks that did this. "

Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz said he doesn't think the violence will all be solved by more police, but he thinks the ratio of police to citizens in Toledo is dangerously low.

"We can get to where we need to be from a policing standpoint over my time as mayor. We just have to make some tough choices and have the courage to think outside the box."

Police have been interviewing family members and others at the scene, but as of Tuesday night, detectives have no suspects in this shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

