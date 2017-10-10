LEGOLAND is coming to Ohio.

Construction of the $10 million educational play center will start next year in Columbus at Easton Town center.

It's designed for families with kids between three and ten.

There will be two interactive rides, master classes from the LEGO master model builders, a 4-D movie theater and special party rooms for birthdays and other celebrations.

LEGOLAND is expected to open fall of 2018.

