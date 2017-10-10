First Alert: Soaking Rains Wednesday

A First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday with heavy soaking showers expected, especially during the morning hours. On and off rain showers, breezy conditions and a cooler feeling will make for a rather raw October day.





Our latest hour-by-hour forecast shows heavy rains Wednesday morning for nearly all of northwest Ohio.





The rain becomes a bit more isolated by lunchtime but heavier downpours will remain a threat.





Rain will remain possible even into Wednesday evening with wind gusts to 30mph possible. Rain totals for most locations will be near an inch to two inches.