Whirlpool offers career advancement for workers at Clyde plant

As part of manufacturing month, WTOL 11 was allowed inside of one of the largest employers in region.

It's the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, and workers there explained why they think it's one of the best places for a career.

"It has been a good place for me to work, it has supported my family. I've got both of my kids off in college and they're doing well. So yeah, i have fun when I come to work," said Barb Gillette, who has worked at Whirlpool Corporation for 34 years.

Whirlpool has been manufacturing products in Clyde since 1952.

Currently around 3,000 people are employed at the facility that produces a washing machine every 4 seconds.

The factory is also tied to 20,000 additional jobs throughout the area.

Workers can claim a lower than industry average absenteeism, and some workers even have 35 plus years with perfect attendance.

They said they are proud of the product they help build.

"When I go to the store, it's the first thing I look at, our units. When I go it's like, I made that," said Damesha Shine.

Another thing that keeps folks working at Whirlpool is the opportunity for career growth. The company offers skilled trades training so that current employees can fill those jobs by promoting from within.

When looking ahead at a projected workforce shortage in the future due to upcoming retirement, Whirlpool frequently partners with Terra State Community College to hold showcases for potential younger employees.

"I don't think a lot of people realize how many different opportunities are inside the plant, it's not just line work," said 11-year-worker Heather Arndt.

Current workers are eligible to receive tuition reimbursement for skilled trade classes at Terra State, where they can learn how to move from the line to higher paying technical jobs in the plant.

"I'll tell you what, the opportunities are endless. We make it happen here. They offer us the opportunity to pay for the schooling that makes us better as ourselves and as a corporation," said 35-year-Whirlpool veteran Samuel Lindsey.

Whirlpool's plant in Findlay has added more than 350 employees this year since opening its more than 86,000 square foot addition. The FIndlay plant produces 15,000 dishwashers per day and employs almost 3,000 people.

In 2016, Whirlpool said it was anticipating adding 50 jobs with the addition. The company was caught off guard when dishwasher demand in North America grew.

