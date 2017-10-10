Cannabis oil may have caused Monroe explosion, fire

The Monroe Police department is looking into what caused an explosion.

The police department and the fire department were called to a home on the 700 block of East Elm Avenue after a report of a heater that caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was put out quickly, but an investigation showed that the small explosion and fire were caused possibly due to someone making cannabis oil.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The drug unit has taken over the investigation.

