The Salvation Army kicks off Christmas Assistance Program

There's still more than two months left before it's Christmas time, however the Salvation Army is already preparing for the holiday season.

They kicked of their Christmas Assistance Program Tuesday by accepting applications.

Last year, over 3,400 households were assisted with food and toys for the holidays for families who qualified for the program.

Anyone in the area that is interested in applying must go to the Salvation Army located at 620 north Erie Street.

Applications for the program are being accepted October 10-13, October 25-27 at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Applications are also being accepted October 24 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Listed below is everything required for all applications.

1.Picture ID for the All Adults in Household

2.Proof of Income for the household, current within the past 30 days (Note: everyone living under the same roof in a single family home is considered a household member)

a. Pay Stub OR

b. Unemployment OR

c. SS/SSI/SSD Printout

3.Proof of address (must have the applicants name, address, and a current date within 30 days)

a. Utility bill OR

b. Mail (received in the last 30 days)

4. Birth certificates for each child in the household OR one of the following (which must include a birthdate):

a.Medical card with birthdate OR

b.Report card OR

c.Printout from Social Security OR

d.Income tax return from 2014 OR

e.Custody papers (if child is not birth child)

The Salvation Army also asks for applicants to bring children's Christmas wishes and clothing sizes.

For more information you are encouraged to call the Salvation Army at 419-248-1138.

