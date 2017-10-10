TPS students work toward EMT certification

Toledo Public Schools students are receiving a chance to help saves lives as well as a jumpstart to their careers.

TPS is working to get their students EMT certified at Owens Community College.

The students will be on the Owens' campus full-time and will learn lifesaving procedures. They will also take the non-EMT classes they need to fulfill their TPS graduation requirement.

"I guess just watching him get up every morning and loving what he does, it's like I want to be that. He's happy about what he does. And I've always been interested in medical because my dad just comes home and talks about everything he does at work and it just seems really fun. I want to have a passion like he does," said LeeAnn Harwick, a senior at Waite High School.

Tuition and fees will be covered by Toledo Public Schools thanks to the College Credit Plus program.

