New 'City Egg' restaurant coming to downtown Toledo

Another new dinning option is coming to downtown to Toledo.

Scrambler Marie's, the popular breakfast and lunch spot, is working to try something new.

The people behind the restaurant will be bringing "City Egg" to the lower level of the new parking garage next to Promenade Park.

It will be like the traditional restaurant but will deliver faster, have a smaller menu and a full service coffee and juice bar.

"We've had such a reliable following for so long that we appreciate our guests. And we think that it's seems a very natural fit for us to be downtown," said Brandon Buerk with Scrambler Marie's.

The downtown location will be the second "City Egg" to open. The other is in Columbus.

The hope is to have the new location open by spring 2018.

