New report shows "lackluster" effort towards reducing phosphorus runoff goal

A new report shows regions around Lake Erie are not on pace to reduce phosphorous runoff that can cause harmful algal blooms.

Environmental and conservation groups released a report card to see how Ohio, Michigan and Ontario are doing to reach a 40 percent reduction of phosphorus runoff by 2025.

In Ohio, environmental experts show the state made some progress, but is still behind pace.

The report's authors are asking what the next steps are to meet the goal.

"We need a lot more continuous monitoring," Molly Flanagan, Vice President for Policy for the Alliance for the Great Lake., said. "In some watersheds it's just a grab sample. In some watersheds, we don't even have a baseline of the water quality in that watershed."

The Great Lakes governors and premiers will meet on the banks of the Detroit River next week.

