Two people dead after south Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in south Toledo. 

The shooting happened at a home in the 700 block of Brighton at about 12:30 p.m.

According to Toledo police, the shooting happened behind the home, either in the backyard or an alley.

Witnesses reported hearing 12 to 15 shots.

The two victims, an 18-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Both later died from their injuries.

Police identified the male as Gregory Stone, who had just graduated from Rogers High School in May. Police have not released the identity of the female.

