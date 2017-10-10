Two people dead after south Toledo shooting

Police say the victim was shot twice when he refused to give up his cell phone during an armed robbery.

Three people, including two young children, were inside when a bullet entered the apartment. The man who was shot was standing outside the apartment complex.

Bullet enters home with children inside after man was shot

Toledo Police ares investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near the University of Toledo.

Person shot near UT campus, checks self into Toledo Hospital

Police say three people were inside a home when a gunman ran up to the house and started shooting.

Three injured when gunman unloads shots into home

Toledo police are investigating a home in the 700 block of Brighton in south Toledo.

Two people were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in south Toledo.

The shooting happened at a home in the 700 block of Brighton at about 12:30 p.m.

According to Toledo police, the shooting happened behind the home, either in the backyard or an alley.

Witnesses reported hearing 12 to 15 shots.

The two victims, an 18-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Both later died from their injuries.

Police identified the male as Gregory Stone, who had just graduated from Rogers High School in May. Police have not released the identity of the female.

WTOL has a crew on scene and update this story as more information becomes available.

