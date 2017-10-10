Toledo to tear down old Riverside Hospital

The city of Toledo announced they will tear down an old hospital in north Toledo.

Riverside Hospital has not been open in decades. Toledo Public Schools currently owns the property. A portion of the site serves as TPS's headquarters.

However the decaying building of the old hospital needs to go. The demolition will cost less than one million dollars.

"We're excited about getting that clean. We are excited for downtown," James Gant of TPS said. "I think it's going to look amazing getting that green space there and maybe putting something there that benefits the community."

Toledo Public School hopes the property cleared by next December. They did not say what would replace the old hospital.

