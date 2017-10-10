Northwood offers tours of new wastewater basin

Northwestern Water and Sewer District in Northwood will celebrate the opening of their new wastewater basin project Tuesday afternoon.

Crews recently finished up work on the $5.8 million dollar facility.

The basin will capture rainwater entering the wastewater treatment system Oregon. That basin will them hold that water for treatment.

In the long run, the facility will help protect Lake Erie by reducing sewer overflows.

Officials will give tours of the facility on East Wise Street in Oregon from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

