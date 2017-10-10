Maumee submits bid to bring Amazon HQ to the area

City officials were busy Tuesday explaining to Amazon why their second headquarters should come to Maumee.

The real estate agent representing the owners of the combined 500 acres of land that would be use for the headquarters says the area, near Fallen Timbers, is ideal for a campus life Amazon headquarters.

Maumee mayor Rich Carr said that if Amazon decides to put its second headquarters in the area, Monclova Township and Lucas County, as well as Maumee, would benefit from the move.

An estimated 50,000 jobs would come to northwest Ohio if Maumee wins the bid for Amazon's headquarters.

Maumee would have to beat out other major cities who are also in the running, such as Detroit.

More than 100 Maumee business owners were also in attendance while city officials pitched their bid to Amazon.

