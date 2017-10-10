Police: Six weapons confiscated after drunk man threatens to kill another man

A Point Place man is behind bars following a domestic dispute in west Toledo on Monday.

The incident occurred on Corbin Road around 3 p.m.

Police say Heath Stewart went to a home on Corbin Road and knocked on the front door with a gun, telling the man inside the home that he was going to kill him.

Stewart was also threatening to kill himself, according to police.

Police arrested Stewart and confiscated the weapon, as well as five other loaded weapons he had inside his vehicle.

Police saw Stewart was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Stewart was arraigned in court on Tuesday and remains behind bars.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.