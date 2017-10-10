Group waves Confederate flags in rally outside of Springfield High School

Police are investigating an incident that occurred on the property of Springfield Local Schools Monday night.

Pictures and videos on social media show a group of young people, all male, waving a Confederate flag outside the school during what appeared to be a rally.

The group, some of which are believed to be students, were also allegedly saying racial slurs during the rally.

Springfield Superintendent Matt Geha says the incident happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. last night, well after school let out. Geha says it started as a non-school affiliated youth gathering that then got out of control.

The school released the following statement

We are often asked what separates Springfield Local Schools from other school districts in the area and we are quick to respond that it is the rich diversity of our people - a blend of staff and students from varying ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds that work together in a real-world environment. Our wealth of experiences and traditions combine to define the quality of a Springfield education! We have come to know this as, "Springfield PRIDE", and we endeavor each day to use our expertise and pride to expand and enrich the educational experience of each student. As the center for the community, Springfield Local Schools frequently provides local organizations access to our facilities. On October 10, 2017 the district was deeply saddened to learn about an incident that occurred in front of Springfield High School prior to an outside youth organization meeting. Springfield Local Schools does not condone or support the behavior that was witnessed on our campus. The district strives to provide a nurturing environment for ALL students. Springfield Local Schools is fully committed to providing support for any students who are affected by the incident and a thorough investigation is underway.

The Lucas County Sheriffs Office is assisting in the investigation to find out who this group is.

