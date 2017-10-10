First Alert Day: Heavy rain, strong winds expected Wednesday

The First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.

Steady and soaking rain will arrive overnight and into tomorrow morning. In addition to the steady rain, heavier downpours will be possible in the morning.

Rain showers will linger much of the afternoon on Wednesday along with a brisk, chilly and wet wind. Northeast winds of 10-20 mph may gust up to 30 mph with highs only in the low and middle 60s.

Rainfall of up to 1" will be possible through the day tomorrow. Showers will linger into Wednesday evening.

