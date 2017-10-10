Toledo comfort dog Anna helps Vegas victims, first responders

Local comfort dog Anna is in Las Vegas continuing her healing work for victims and first responders of last week's mass shooting.

Anna, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, has visited the 911 call center staff and patients of Desert Springs Hospital to help them cope with what happened on that terrible day.

Anna's handler Frank Shirley said everyone they have come in contact with are thankful for Anna's company.

"One guy got shot in the leg. He wasn't in real critical condition, but he still had to stay around here. But the ones that were able to communicate with us just absolutely appreciated that we were taking the time to come and visit them," Shirley said.

Anna has also helped flood victims in Louisiana, and those in our own community when we lost two Toledo firefighters.

Anna will stay in Vegas and meet with victims until Friday.

