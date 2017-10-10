Diesel spill causes road closures after semi crash

(WTOL) - Police are on the scene of a semi crash on US 24 Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of US 24 near mile marker 58 around 4:30 a.m.

Police say diesel fuel spilled on the road after the semi rolled over.

Police say the crash caused minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of US 24 is closed from mile marker 58 to State Route 64 as crews clean up the diesel spilled on the road.

Drivers are advised to use Airport Highway as an alternative route.

