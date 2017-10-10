FULL LIST: School delays and cancellations - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FULL LIST: School delays and cancellations

(WTOL) - Morning fog is causing some schools to run on a delay schedule.

The schools on a one or two-hour delays or closures are: 

  • Angeline Industries - two-hour delay
  • Angeline School - two-hour delay
  • Anthony Wayne - two-hour delay
  • Arcadia - two-hour delay
  • Arlington - two-hour delay
  • Bellevue City School - two-hour delay
  • Benton Carol Salem - two-hour delay
  • Blanchard Valley Industries - two-hour delay
  • Blanchard Valley School - BVS open/FCS on time; county buses on two-hour delay
  • Bowling Green - two-hour delay
  • Bowling Green Christian Academy - two-hour delay
  • Bridges Community Academy (Tiffin) - two-hour delay
  • Brookhill Center - two-hour delay
  • Buckeye Central Local Schools - two-hour delay
  • Calvert Catholic Schools - two-hour delay
  • Clyde Green Springs - two-hour delay
  • Eastwood - two-hour delay
  • Elmwood - two-hour delay
  • Forest Christian Preschool - one-hour delay
  • Fostoria - two-hour delay
  • Fremont City Schools - two-hour delay
  • Gibsonburg - two-hour delay
  • Holgate - two-hour delay
  • Hopewell Loudon - two-hour delay
  • Lakota - two-hour delay
  • Leipsic - two-hour delay
  • Liberty Center - two-hour delay
  • Liberty-Benton - two-hour delay
  • McComb - two-hour delay
  • Mohawk - two-hour delay
  • Monroeville - two-hour delay
  • Ms. Donna's Adaptive Learning Center - two-hour delay
  • Napoleon Public and Parochial - two-hour delay
  • New Riegel - two-hour delay
  • Noah's Ark Nursery School (Fremont) - 30-minute delay
  • North Baltimore - two-hour delay
  • Old Fort - two-hour delay
  • Otsego - two-hour delay
  • Ottawa County Christian Academy - two-hour delay
  • Patrick Henry - two-hour delay
  • Riverdale - two-hour delay
  • School of Hope (Fremont) - two-hour delay
  • Seneca County Opportunity Center - two-hour delay
  • Seneca East - two-hour delay
  • Sentinel Career Center - two-hour delay
  • St. Wendelin - two-hour delay
  • The Center for Autism and Dyslexia (Findlay) - two-hour delay
  • Tiffin City Schools - two-hour delay
  • Upper Sandusky - two-hour delay
  • Van Buren - two-hour delay
  • Vanguard Tech Center - two-hour delay
  • Vanlue - two-hour delay
  • Willard City Schools - two-hour delay
  • Wood Lane School - two-hour delay
  • Woodmore - two-hour delay
  • Wynford - two-hour delay

Call your school if you have any questions about the delay schedule. 

