FULL LIST: School delays and cancellations

(WTOL) - Morning fog is causing some schools to run on a delay schedule.

The schools on a one or two-hour delays or closures are:

Angeline Industries - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Angeline School - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Anthony Wayne - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Arcadia - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Arlington - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Bellevue City School - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Benton Carol Salem - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Blanchard Valley Industries - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Blanchard Valley School - BVS open/FCS on time; county buses on two-hour delay

BVS open/FCS on time; county buses on two-hour delay Bowling Green - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Bowling Green Christian Academy - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Bridges Community Academy (Tiffin) - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Brookhill Center - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Buckeye Central Local Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Calvert Catholic Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Clyde Green Springs - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Eastwood - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Elmwood - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Forest Christian Preschool - one-hour delay

one-hour delay Fostoria - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Fremont City Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Gibsonburg - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Holgate - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Hopewell Loudon - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Lakota - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Leipsic - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Liberty Center - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Liberty-Benton - two-hour delay

two-hour delay McComb - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Mohawk - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Monroeville - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Ms. Donna's Adaptive Learning Center - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Napoleon Public and Parochial - two-hour delay

two-hour delay New Riegel - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Noah's Ark Nursery School (Fremont) - 30-minute delay

30-minute delay North Baltimore - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Old Fort - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Otsego - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Ottawa County Christian Academy - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Patrick Henry - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Riverdale - two-hour delay

two-hour delay School of Hope (Fremont) - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Seneca County Opportunity Center - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Seneca East - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Sentinel Career Center - two-hour delay

two-hour delay St. Wendelin - two-hour delay

two-hour delay The Center for Autism and Dyslexia (Findlay) - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Tiffin City Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Upper Sandusky - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Van Buren - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Vanguard Tech Center - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Vanlue - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Willard City Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Wood Lane School - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Woodmore - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Wynford - two-hour delay

Call your school if you have any questions about the delay schedule.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved