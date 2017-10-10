Elderly man killed by drunk driver in fiery crash

One person was killed by a drunk driver in a two-vehicle crash in Seneca County on Monday.

The crash occurred on State Route 12 near Township Road 65 in Jackson Township around 4:30 p.m.

Police say 40-year-old Lee McCumber of Fostoria was driving on State Route 12, with 72-year-old Jimmie Yoder driving on the road in the opposite direction.

Police say McCumber went left of center into the path of Yoder.

Yoder attempted to swerve out of the way but was hit head-on by McCumber's vehicle.

Police say both vehicles went off the road and burst into flames.

Witnesses of the crash helped both vehicles out of their cars before the vehicles became completely engulfed in flames.

Yoder was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died.

McCumber was taken to Fostoria Hospital and was later transported to Toledo Hospital by air ambulance. Police say McCumber is in the ICU where there is no word yet on his condition.

Both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Police say charges are pending McCumber's release from the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

