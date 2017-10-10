No one injured after fire strikes occupied home, neighbors suspect arson

Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on the 2700 block of Elm Street around 3:30 a.m.

The battalion chief says the flames have been put out but there is still some smoke coming from the home.

Neighbors say the home is occupied, but the chief says no one has claimed the home yet.

The chief says there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

One neighbor says she saw what she believes was suspicious activity leading up to the fire.

She says she saw a man wearing sweatpants crawl out of the window and run away from the home. She then says she came outside and saw flames had erupted from the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

