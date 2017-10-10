Three injured when gunman unloads shots into home - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three injured when gunman unloads shots into home

Police were on the scene of a triple shooting in south Toledo Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in a home on the 800 block of Lorain Street near Newbury Street around 1:30 a.m. 

Police say three people, two men and one woman, were inside the home when a gunman ran up to the house and started shooting. 

Police say one man was shot in the chest and the woman was shot in the arm. They drove themselves to the hospital to receive medical attention. 

Police say the other male was shot in the hand and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 

There is no word on their conditions. 

Police say a neighbor across the street has video surveillance that they are hoping to view to get an idea of who the shooter is.

No arrests have been made.

