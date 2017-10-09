Several organizations work together for 'Youth Against Crime Week' events

Several organizations throughout the city have worked together to designate the second week of October as "Youth Against Crime Week."

Monday night kicks off a series of events to engage youth in the community with positive activities that begins with a press conference that begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.

Pathway, an organization involved, said this is in response to the number of young people who have been killed in Toledo recently. Just this year there have been 31 homicides in the city. Half of those killed have been under the age of 25.

"Everyone needs to understand we can do something about this violence. When we see it, when we hear about it. We can be activists. We don't have to watch. We can do. Cause some of us aren't doing that," said a mother of victim who attended the event.

Below is a completed list of events for "Youth Against Crime Week."

Monday: Youth Against Crime Press Conference Believe Center - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Movie night at Wayman Palmer YMCA - 5 p.m.

Wednesday: What is Bootcamp? at Pathway, Inc. 505 Hamilton St. Toledo, OH - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Parent University at the Believe Center ,1 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr, Toledo, OH - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: Jones Leadership Academy Pep Rally , 430 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, OH - 1:25 p.m. Youth Against Crime Night at Wayman Palmer YMCA , 2053 N 14th St, Toledo, OH - 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday: Youth Against Crime Rally/Walk at Pathway, Inc. ,505 Hamilton St. Toledo, OH - 9 a.m. (Registration Begins) Torch Training at Pathway, Inc. - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Youth Against Crime Lock-In Party at Wayman Palmer YMCA , 2053 N 14th St, Toledo, OH - 7 p.m. (Must have Pathway wristband from daytime activities to participate).

Sunday: Citywide Church Service(s) Focused on Youth Against Crime (All IMA-interdenominational ministerial alliance affiliated churches) Torch Training Day 2 at Pathway, Inc. ,505 Hamilton St. Toledo, OH - 10 a.m.



