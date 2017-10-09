Rollover crash on Ohio Turnpike blocks lanes

A semi truck has rolled over and crashed on the Ohio Turnpike Monday afternoon.

The crash happened eastbound on the turnpike at the Toledo-Perrysburg interchange, MM 64.9.

The left and center lanes are currently blocked.

Drivers are currently using the should to pass by.

There is no confirmation on what caused the crash or any reported injuries.

WTOL 11 will keep you updated with this story on-air and online.

