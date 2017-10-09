Local STEM team competes in national competition

Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.More >>
Officials say road crews are on track to finish rebuilding a large bridge over Interstate 75 by the end of 2018.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Current Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and her opponent for the seat Wade Kapszukiewicz faced off Monday explaining what would make them most qualified to lead our city for the next four years as Mayor of Toledo.More >>
She provides comfort. Smiles. And even a shoulder to cry on. Anna, the comfort dog from Trinity Lutheran Church went to Las Vegas Monday to help with the healing and not just for the shooting victims.More >>
Toledo Police hosted a virtual ride along last week and the positive feedback they’re still getting after the weekend has leaders thinking about doing more.More >>
Several organizations throughout the city have worked together to designate the second week of October as "Youth Against Crime Week."More >>
