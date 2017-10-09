Ohio prone to deadly construction zone accidents

Ohio has more deadly construction zone accidents than larger states.

ODOT said it's because the state has more construction projects.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration, a work zone crash happened every five and a half minutes in 2015 nationwide.

Ohio had 28 construction zone deaths in 2015, 17 in 2014 and 20 in 2013.

Each year, Ohio was in the top ten states with the highest number of deadly construction zone accidents.

This year, there have been 105 incidents where ODOT crew members were hit while on the job.

