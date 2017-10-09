Sherrod Brown discusses 2018 Farm Bill with farmers

One out of every seven jobs in Ohio is connected to food or agriculture. Today, in Oregon, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown met with farmers from northwest Ohio, to discuss the 2018 Farm Bill.

"It's making sure that nutrition programs are in place snap program and other feeding programs and that there is a safety net for farmers when prices are particularly, and they've been low the last three or four years,” said Senator Brown.

The farmers at the round table said they're happy giving their views to Senator Brown, especially during a vulnerable time for them.

"The newer generation does not understand what agriculture is about. I believe they feel that they go to the grocery store and that's where their food comes from, they don't realize the inputs,” said Jerry Whipple, an Ottawa County Farmer.

As much as this round table was about the farm bill, Lake Erie and runoff also dominated the discussion.

Whipple is one of the farmers who had a seat at the table and said it's been hard for him lately because of the algae.

"I believe we are getting blamed for a lot of things, and I'm not saying that we are not to blame for some things, but there is a lot of other people and places that need to be addressed,” said Whipple.

Whipple said, farmers can control their practices but they have no control over mother nature.

Brown said it's all about reducing the runoff and making sure what is getting into the water, is clean.

"No matter what we do with impaired designation, the issue is what are we actually doing specifically on conservation programs, what are we doing specifically on runoff, so I think the impaired designation is not really the issue,” said Brown.

Congress will vote on the Farm bill in 2018.

