Money Talks News: Cleaning Your House

If you can afford a maid to help keep your house clean, good for you.

But unless you have a live-in maid, you'll probably still going to find yourself doing more house cleaning than you'd like, especially if you have kids, pets or both. But there are some simple tips that help make cleaning the house easier and faster.

Build a caddy for cleaners and rags so it's easy to grab and go. A cordless vac is another way to make life easier.

Looking for a cheap and effective cleaner? Buy some good ole vinegar.

It's know to have the ability to clean a coffee maker well, but there is more that it can do.

Microwave a bowl of water and vinegar for a few minutes, and the microwave will wipe clean. While you're waiting, put hood filters in the sink with vinegar and water and they'll hose clean.

Pour some vinegar in a plastic bag and put it around the shower head for an hour to eliminate the calcium buildup.

Vinegar and paper towels to make cloudy glasses like new again. Burnt pan? Boil some vinegar and water, add baking soda and scrub.

Quickest way to clean blinds? A little vinegar on a sock worn on your hand.

For stainless steel appliances, using furniture polish will help make them shine. Also soaking a stained cutting board in a water and bleach mixture for an hour will help make it cleaner.

Rubbing alcohol will cut through anything with grease and is also good for removing latex paint.

The fastest way to clean a lampshade is using a lint brush. And the best way to clean vents is with a rag over a kitchen knife.

Did you notice that a lot of these hacks didn't use expensive household cleaners? Most of them can be made yourself, or bought at the dollar store.

For more information and more hacks to help make life easier, just to the Money Talks News website and search for "cleaning."